Genesis Vision Market Cap Hits $447,532.82 (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $447,532.82 and approximately $6,251.22 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 47.4% lower against the dollar. One Genesis Vision token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000607 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.86 or 0.00569957 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,941.06 or 0.29688125 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision’s launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

