Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Short Interest Down 8.5% in October

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,800 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the October 15th total of 162,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Genie Energy Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of Genie Energy stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average of $9.00. Genie Energy has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $11.38. The company has a market cap of $252.83 million, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

Genie Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 7.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genie Energy

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genie Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Genie Energy by 168.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Genie Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,474 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Genie Energy by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Genie Energy by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Genie Energy by 505.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the period. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genie Energy

(Get Rating)

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Finland, Sweden, Japan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Renewables. The company also engages in the provision of energy advisory and brokerage services; solar panel manufacturing and distribution; solar installation design; and project management activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.