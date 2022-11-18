Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) PT Raised to 3,450.00

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 2,900.00 to 3,450.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Genmab A/S to $33.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Monday. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genmab A/S has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $607.12.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

Shares of GMAB opened at $43.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day moving average of $34.42. The company has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $43.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genmab A/S

About Genmab A/S

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $185,695,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,799,000 after buying an additional 86,571 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,952,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,433,000 after acquiring an additional 283,031 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,333,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,618,000 after acquiring an additional 183,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $41,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.