Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Upgraded by AlphaValue to “Reduce”

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) to a reduce rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Genmab A/S from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Genmab A/S from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. DNB Markets lowered Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Genmab A/S to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $607.12.
Genmab A/S Stock Performance
GMAB traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,635. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $26.19 and a twelve month high of $43.68. The company has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.42.
Genmab A/S Company Profile
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
