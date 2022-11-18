GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,701,000. Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $339.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $355.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.15. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $719.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $480.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.50.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total value of $5,877,719.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,572 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,040.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

