GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $716,000 Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 6,052.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $982,517,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 97.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,976,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,359,000 after buying an additional 974,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,292,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,040,000 after buying an additional 915,914 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,612,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,815,000 after buying an additional 777,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 15.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,364,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000,000 after buying an additional 705,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet raised M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.92.

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $167.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.41. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $141.49 and a 12-month high of $193.42. The company has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

