GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) by 16.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 208,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,299 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 373,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Energy Fuels

In related news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 264,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,776.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Energy Fuels Trading Down 0.1 %

UUUU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $9.75 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Energy Fuels stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.61.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

