GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 15,956 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,231 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,956 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Integra LifeSciences worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,216,174 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $270,931,000 after acquiring an additional 108,831 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,529,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $162,540,000 after purchasing an additional 152,293 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $97,658,000 after purchasing an additional 37,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,036 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $88,686,000 after purchasing an additional 23,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 802,724 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $51,583,000 after purchasing an additional 98,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $51.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.47. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $69.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.93.

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.