GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 316 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.5% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 12,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 72.0% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 48,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 20,303 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.6% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 39,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.17.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,977 shares of company stock worth $8,998,814. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE opened at $104.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $138.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.89.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.