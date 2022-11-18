GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 8,010 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $61.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.25. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

