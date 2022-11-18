GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,647 Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,647 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Maximus by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,014,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $525,701,000 after purchasing an additional 74,106 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Maximus by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,672,770 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $354,604,000 after acquiring an additional 408,672 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 777,942.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,112,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,457 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 955,657 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,738,000 after purchasing an additional 45,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 942,939 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,673,000 after purchasing an additional 98,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.
MMS stock opened at $61.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.08 and its 200 day moving average is $62.04. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $86.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.71.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Maximus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
In other news, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $308,215.62. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,554.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 24,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $1,437,664.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,343 shares in the company, valued at $11,998,939.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $308,215.62. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,554.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,854 shares of company stock worth $2,017,001. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.
