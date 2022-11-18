GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 200 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,728,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,074,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,450,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,900 shares of company stock worth $14,067,231. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BlackRock Trading Down 0.8 %

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $701.54.

NYSE BLK opened at $721.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $108.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $625.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $639.90. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $940.53.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. BlackRock’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 53.79%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

