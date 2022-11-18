GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 266 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.83% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 439,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,445,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 371,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,077,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 314.9% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after buying an additional 51,190 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RWK opened at $88.11 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $74.22 and a 1-year high of $96.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.55 and a 200-day moving average of $83.31.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.