GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 421 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 350.0% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 40.8% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 1.9 %

Tractor Supply stock opened at $214.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.91. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.56 and a 200-day moving average of $197.41.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 39.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $774,784.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,453.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,957.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.94.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

