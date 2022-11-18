GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Helios Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 6.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 50.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 31,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 22.0% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies stock opened at $55.31 on Friday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.27 and a 12 month high of $114.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.99 and its 200-day moving average is $60.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.08). Helios Technologies had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $207.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.21%.

HLIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Helios Technologies from $90.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Helios Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

