GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,366 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,850,536 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $179,817,000 after buying an additional 34,346 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,719 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,745 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,875 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,009 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,764 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Citrix Systems Stock Performance

Citrix Systems Company Profile

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $103.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.08. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.07 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

See Also

