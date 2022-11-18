Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Sells $530,195.38 in Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Jason R. Kelly sold 219,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $530,195.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,943,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,683,553.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

Shares of DNA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.19. 21,090,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,246,236. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a current ratio of 11.71. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $13.74.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.36). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 85.90% and a negative net margin of 668.49%. The business had revenue of $144.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have issued reports on DNA. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $14.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 199.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 132,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 88,358 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 28.6% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 17.6% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 102,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 15,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter worth about $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

