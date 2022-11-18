Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th.

Glacier Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2,574.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.30. 455,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,370. Glacier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $44.43 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $235.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.18 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,807,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,738,000 after purchasing an additional 346,492 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,281,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,256,000 after purchasing an additional 155,648 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 896,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,100,000 after purchasing an additional 145,421 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 599,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,166,000 after buying an additional 46,628 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,735,000. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GBCI. Stephens upped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

