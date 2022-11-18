Glencore (LON:GLEN) PT Set at GBX 750 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 750 ($8.81) price target on Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GLEN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.46) target price on Glencore in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 625 ($7.34) target price on Glencore in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 680 ($7.99) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 700 ($8.23) price objective on Glencore in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 660 ($7.76) price objective on Glencore in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 596.92 ($7.01).

Glencore stock opened at GBX 511.90 ($6.02) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £66.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 511.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 496.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 480.21.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

