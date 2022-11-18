Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Global-e Online from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Global-e Online from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.67.
Global-e Online Trading Up 0.7 %
Global-e Online stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.88. 17,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,191. Global-e Online has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $69.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average of $24.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 1.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLBE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 176.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Global-e Online by 22.9% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Global-e Online by 31.6% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 42.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Global-e Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
