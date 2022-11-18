Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Director Gary Charles Tolman Buys 666 Shares

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) Director Gary Charles Tolman acquired 666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.58 per share, with a total value of $16,370.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,370.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gary Charles Tolman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Gary Charles Tolman bought 333 shares of Global Indemnity Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $8,158.50.

Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $340.15 million, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.90. Global Indemnity Group, LLC has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $27.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.44%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the 1st quarter worth about $533,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the 1st quarter worth about $15,427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

