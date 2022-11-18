Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,509,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722,300 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 4.14% of Global Ship Lease worth $24,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Global Ship Lease by 260.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Global Ship Lease by 16.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,207 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,081 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on GSL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Global Ship Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Global Ship Lease stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $651.59 million, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.70. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $30.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

