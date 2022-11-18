Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:KROP) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:KROP – Get Rating) traded down 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.23 and last traded at $15.23. 1,867 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 3,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:KROP – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 4.45% of Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.