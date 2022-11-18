Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:GNOM) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:GNOM – Get Rating) traded down 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.34 and last traded at $13.42. 29,508 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 138,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.72.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.11.

