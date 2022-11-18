Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NYSEARCA:HERO) Trading Down 1.8%

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NYSEARCA:HERO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.86 and last traded at $18.88. 22,013 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 114,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.23.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.50.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.