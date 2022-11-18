Globant (NYSE:GLOB) PT Lowered to $207.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Cowen from $210.00 to $207.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GLOB. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Globant from $249.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Globant from $291.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Globant from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Globant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $181.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 60.31 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.93 and a 200-day moving average of $194.36. Globant has a 52-week low of $155.01 and a 52-week high of $324.29.

Institutional Trading of Globant

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.22 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Globant will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 1,068.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Globant by 852.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Globant by 1,729.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Globant in the second quarter valued at $71,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Globant

(Get Rating)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.