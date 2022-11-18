Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.06- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion. Globant also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.06 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:GLOB traded down $6.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $181.52. The stock had a trading volume of 357,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,029. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.36. Globant has a 1-year low of $155.01 and a 1-year high of $324.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.31 and a beta of 1.41.
Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Globant had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Globant will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Globant by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,920,000 after acquiring an additional 64,161 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Globant by 16.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,067,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $185,741,000 after buying an additional 150,994 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Globant by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 822,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $215,587,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Globant by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 459,175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,896,000 after buying an additional 14,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Globant by 9.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,723,000 after buying an additional 14,879 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
