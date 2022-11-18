Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.06- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion. Globant also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.06 EPS.

Globant Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLOB traded down $6.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $181.52. The stock had a trading volume of 357,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,029. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.36. Globant has a 1-year low of $155.01 and a 1-year high of $324.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.31 and a beta of 1.41.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Globant had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Globant will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Globant

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GLOB shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Globant from $248.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Globant from $249.00 to $219.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $291.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $248.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Globant by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,920,000 after acquiring an additional 64,161 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Globant by 16.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,067,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $185,741,000 after buying an additional 150,994 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Globant by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 822,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $215,587,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Globant by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 459,175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,896,000 after buying an additional 14,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Globant by 9.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,723,000 after buying an additional 14,879 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

