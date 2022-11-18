goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Price Target Raised to C$200.00

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EHMEF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$160.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$155.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$225.00 to C$234.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

goeasy Stock Performance

EHMEF opened at $93.50 on Monday. goeasy has a twelve month low of $72.55 and a twelve month high of $156.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.01 and a 200-day moving average of $86.14.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

