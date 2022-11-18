GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Major Shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp III Acquires 3,000,000 Shares of Stock

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp III purchased 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 43,682,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,354.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 17th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp III purchased 2,717,898 shares of GoHealth stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,522,022.88.

Shares of NASDAQ GOCO opened at $0.62 on Friday. GoHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.54.

GoHealth ( NASDAQ:GOCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 11.00% and a negative net margin of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $158.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GoHealth, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on GoHealth from $1.50 to $1.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GoHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in GoHealth by 3,465.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42,593 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in GoHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. FMR LLC increased its position in GoHealth by 378.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50,322 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in GoHealth by 302.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 24,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 20.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

