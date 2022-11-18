Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) to Issue $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the shipping company on Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th.

Golden Ocean Group has increased its dividend by an average of 23.6% annually over the last three years. Golden Ocean Group has a dividend payout ratio of 158.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Golden Ocean Group to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 212.4%.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Performance

Shares of Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Golden Ocean Group has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $16.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 47.96% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $250.04 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Golden Ocean Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter worth $136,000. 38.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Featured Stories

