Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Goosehead Insurance worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,688,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,676,000 after purchasing an additional 22,485 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,605,000 after acquiring an additional 351,769 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.4% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 932,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,262,000 after purchasing an additional 182,952 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 335.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 568,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,628,000 after purchasing an additional 437,576 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,238,000 after purchasing an additional 54,772 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GSHD. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. William Blair lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Up 3.8 %

Insider Activity

Goosehead Insurance stock traded up $1.51 on Friday, hitting $41.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,876. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,963.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.49. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $146.25.

In other news, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $389,796.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 4,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $242,927.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,009,761.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $389,796.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,993 shares of company stock worth $358,237 and have sold 152,305 shares worth $6,472,198. 48.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

