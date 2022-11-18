GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.03-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $285.00 million-$365.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.26 million. GoPro also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.38-$0.52 EPS.
Shares of GoPro stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.48. 31,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,126,641. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. GoPro has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.00.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut shares of GoPro from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoPro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GoPro from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of GoPro from $6.10 to $4.40 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoPro presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.57.
GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.
