Governance OHM (GOHM) Trading Down 3.6% Over Last Week

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 18th. Governance OHM has a total market capitalization of $196.16 million and approximately $240,206.04 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Governance OHM token can currently be purchased for $2,309.42 or 0.13858796 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Governance OHM has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002651 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000276 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.07 or 0.00571213 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000242 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,952.23 or 0.29753562 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000075 BTC.
Governance OHM Token Profile
Governance OHM’s launch date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
