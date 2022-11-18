Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target Cut to C$93.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$98.00 to C$93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GRT.UN. TD Securities lifted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$94.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$99.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$95.57.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$77.91 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$70.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$77.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12. The stock has a market cap of C$4.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.63. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$63.29 and a twelve month high of C$105.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.2583 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 18.31%.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

