Greef Roderick De Sells 1,500 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) COO Greef Roderick De sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $33,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,074,001.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Greef Roderick De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 16th, Greef Roderick De sold 1,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $34,815.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Greef Roderick De sold 20,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $477,200.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Greef Roderick De sold 8,552 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $194,044.88.

On Monday, October 3rd, Greef Roderick De sold 1,233 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $27,064.35.

BioLife Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %

BioLife Solutions stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.20. The stock had a trading volume of 241,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.64 million, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.78. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $53.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $123,217,000 after acquiring an additional 522,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,415,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,953,000 after acquiring an additional 311,913 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,163,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,219,000 after acquiring an additional 388,642 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,560,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,545,000 after acquiring an additional 486,631 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,981,000 after acquiring an additional 84,435 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLFS shares. StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on BioLife Solutions to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Further Reading

