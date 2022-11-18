Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Northland Securities to $23.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Green Dot to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Green Dot from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Green Dot from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Green Dot in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Green Dot to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.25.
Green Dot Price Performance
NYSE GDOT opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average is $23.23. Green Dot has a one year low of $16.93 and a one year high of $42.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.97.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Green Dot
Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Green Dot (GDOT)
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.