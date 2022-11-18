Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Northland Securities to $23.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Green Dot to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Green Dot from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Green Dot from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Green Dot in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Green Dot to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.25.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot Price Performance

NYSE GDOT opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average is $23.23. Green Dot has a one year low of $16.93 and a one year high of $42.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Green Dot

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Green Dot by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,009,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,128,000 after buying an additional 349,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,101,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,758,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 11.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,918,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,185,000 after purchasing an additional 202,042 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 19.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,842,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,641,000 after purchasing an additional 302,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 19.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,679,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,869,000 after purchasing an additional 276,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.