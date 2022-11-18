Gresham House plc (LON:GHE) Insider Buys £39,993.80 in Stock

Gresham House plc (LON:GHE – Get Rating) insider Anthony (Tony) Dalwood purchased 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 770 ($9.05) per share, with a total value of £39,993.80 ($46,996.24).

Shares of LON:GHE opened at GBX 767 ($9.01) on Friday. Gresham House plc has a one year low of GBX 680 ($7.99) and a one year high of GBX 1,020 ($11.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of £293.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,513.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 754.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 822.79.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,275 ($14.98) price target on shares of Gresham House in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. Within private equity, it seeks to direct investments in growth capital, early-stage and lower mid-market private companies through both listed and unlisted fund structures.

