Grin Price Down 11.2% This Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 18th. Grin has a total market cap of $3.75 million and approximately $589,277.56 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0381 or 0.00000229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,644.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.41 or 0.00374989 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00025383 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00116926 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.80 or 0.00797857 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $104.23 or 0.00626231 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006045 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00236166 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

