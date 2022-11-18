Grin Trading 9.5% Lower This Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0389 or 0.00000234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $3.82 million and approximately $597,324.47 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,601.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.30 or 0.00375288 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00025424 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00116804 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.53 or 0.00798339 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.13 or 0.00627245 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006048 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00232972 BTC.

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

