Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) CEO Earl J. Hesterberg Sells 13,925 Shares of Stock

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total value of $2,633,774.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,389,582.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Group 1 Automotive Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE GPI opened at $193.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.11 and its 200-day moving average is $172.75. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $136.16 and a one year high of $212.23.
Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.70%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $375.00 to $358.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.
About Group 1 Automotive
Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Group 1 Automotive (GPI)
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.