Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) CEO Earl J. Hesterberg Sells 13,925 Shares of Stock

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total value of $2,633,774.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,389,582.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE GPI opened at $193.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.11 and its 200-day moving average is $172.75. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $136.16 and a one year high of $212.23.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,299,000 after purchasing an additional 251,565 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 43.3% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 296,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,330,000 after buying an additional 89,602 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 741.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,629,000 after buying an additional 75,915 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,452,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 21.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 287,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,253,000 after buying an additional 50,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

GPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $375.00 to $358.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

