Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) Shares Gap Up to $30.13

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:SIM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.13, but opened at $31.39. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $31.62, with a volume of 130 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Simec in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Grupo Simec Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.91.

Grupo Simec Company Profile

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

