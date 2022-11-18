Guggenheim Cuts Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Price Target to $19.00

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Guggenheim to $19.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Gray Television from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Gray Television from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gray Television from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Gray Television from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Gray Television Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of GTN stock opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.65. Gray Television has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $24.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.36.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is 12.17%.

In other news, Director Richard Lee Boger acquired 4,000 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,395.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director D Patrick Laplatney acquired 10,000 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,763.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Lee Boger acquired 4,000 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,538 shares in the company, valued at $414,395.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 17,200 shares of company stock worth $172,620. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gray Television

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gray Television in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Gray Television by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Gray Television in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Gray Television by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Gray Television in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 80.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

