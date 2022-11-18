Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.83

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.83 and traded as high as $5.53. Gulf Island Fabrication shares last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 184,536 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gulf Island Fabrication from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Gulf Island Fabrication Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $88.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Gulf Island Fabrication

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the first quarter worth $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 716,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 21,070 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council raised its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 114,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 57,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.

Further Reading

