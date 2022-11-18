Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.83

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.83 and traded as high as $5.53. Gulf Island Fabrication shares last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 184,536 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gulf Island Fabrication from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
Gulf Island Fabrication Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $88.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.65.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Gulf Island Fabrication
Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI)
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.