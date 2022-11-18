Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Trading Down 1.2%

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF – Get Rating) shares fell 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.38 and last traded at $2.38. 120 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.