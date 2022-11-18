GXChain (GXC) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $358.18 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. During the last week, GXChain has traded down 16% against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00002258 BTC on exchanges. GXChain has a market cap of $358.18 million and $1,768.62 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00010053 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00024912 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005850 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00008467 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GXChain

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

