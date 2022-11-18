GYEN (GYEN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $38.33 Million

GYEN (GYEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One GYEN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. GYEN has a market capitalization of $38.33 million and approximately $108,096.83 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GYEN has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About GYEN

GYEN’s launch date was February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. GYEN’s official message board is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. GYEN’s official website is stablecoin.z.com.

Buying and Selling GYEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

