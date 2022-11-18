GYG (LON:GYG) Trading Up 20%

GYG plc (LON:GYG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 20% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 30.30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 30 ($0.35). 109,629 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 248,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25 ($0.29).

GYG Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £13.98 million and a PE ratio of -2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 29.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 31.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at GYG

In other news, insider Richard Anthony McGuire bought 324,193 shares of GYG stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £55,112.81 ($64,762.41).

GYG Company Profile

GYG plc operates as a superyacht painting, supply, and maintenance company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Coatings and Supply. The company offers painting and other finishing services to yachts and superyachts. It is also involved in fairing and painting of superyachts; repainting and finishing of superyachts as part of a refitting program; and selling and delivering maintenance materials, consumables, spare parts, and equipment for the care and operation of superyachts.

