H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Price Target Lowered to 31.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 36.00 to 31.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

HLUYY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered H. Lundbeck A/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on H. Lundbeck A/S from 46.00 to 43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.20.

H. Lundbeck A/S stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.00. 7,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $31.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.68.

H. Lundbeck A/S Company Profile

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

