H2O DAO (H2O) Price Reaches $0.30 on Major Exchanges

H2O DAO (H2O) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. H2O DAO has a total market capitalization of $67.20 million and $105,865.78 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One H2O DAO token can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001801 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, H2O DAO has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.96 or 0.00570348 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,946.34 or 0.29708523 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000076 BTC.

H2O DAO Token Profile

H2O DAO’s genesis date was February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,228,944 tokens. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for H2O DAO is h2o.homes.

H2O DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

