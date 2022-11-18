Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton to $43.90 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.31.

Shares of HAL opened at $37.47 on Friday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $20.77 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.82 and a 200 day moving average of $32.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,922,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,761,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460,366 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Halliburton by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,612,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,333,250,000 after purchasing an additional 915,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Halliburton by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,383,523 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,462,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,290 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,246,045 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,669,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,366,658 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $526,047,000 after acquiring an additional 622,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

